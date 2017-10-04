New car registrations up by 12.4% in September

October 4, 2017

Poland’s new passenger car and van registrations rose by 12.4 percent year-on-year in September report by market researcher Samar showed. New registrations totaled 42,023, which was up by 7.06 percent from August. This was the best result for September in this century, according to Samar, and the 30th consecutive month in which the number of…

