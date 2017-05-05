New car registrations up by 20% y/y in Q1 – report

Image : Shutterstock

As many as 125,900 new passenger cars were registered in Q1 2017, 20.3 percent more than in the corresponding period of last year, according to a report prepared by consultancy KPMG and sector lobby PZPM. “We continue to see a rapid increase in the number of registrations in the premium car segment – in the January-March period their sales increased by over 30 percent to reach 15,700 cars. The four largest brands in the premium segment in Poland are BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi and Volvo,” said President of PZPM Jakub Faryś, as quoted in the press release.

The number of delivery vans registration in Q1 of this year increased by 4.7 percent y/y, trailers – 8.1 percent, while the number of new buses registered in the first three months of the year increased by 7.2 percent. The number of new scooter registrations increased by 25.6 percent y/y, while the number of new motorcycles registered dropped by 21.3 percent y/y.