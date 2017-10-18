New deputy minister in Development Ministry appointed

Andżelika Możdżanowska has been appointed as the deputy minister in the Development Ministry. She will be in charge of the government’s policies for Small and Medium Sized Enterprises, the Ministry stated. Możdżanowska was a member of the Polish People’s Party until July 2017. She is currently not affiliated with any party. There are some 2…



