New Dom Development project in Wrocław

Image: Dom Development

Developer Dom Development Wrocław, part of the Dom Development group, has launched sales of units in its Księże Nowe residential project in Wrocław. On offer are 130 apartments and two commercial units in a four-story building located on ul. Rybnicka in the Krzyki area of the city, which are scheduled to be completed in the third quarter of 2019. The Wrocław portfolio of Dom Development also includes a scheme called Osiedle Aura that is located in Krzyki and scheduled for completion in March next year.