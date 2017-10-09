New Holiday Inn hotel planned in Warsaw

Image: IHG

Hospitality company InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) and developer and investor 5th Avenue Holding have signed a franchise agreement for a new Holiday Inn-branded hotel in Warsaw. The 370-room Holiday Inn Warsaw Mokotów hotel will be located in the Mokotów district of the city and is to house one of the largest conference rooms in the Polish capital. The opening date has not been revealed yet. IHG currently has nine operating hotels in Poland with an additional seven under construction.