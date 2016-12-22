New ibis Styles hotel to open in Lower Silesia in 2018

Hospitality company Orbis has signed a franchise agreement regarding the opening of an ibis Styles-branded hotel in Bolesławiec in Lower Silesia. Ibis Bolesławiec is the investor and owner of the project, which is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2018. The hotel will offer 60 rooms and will be included in the global reservation, distribution and sales systems of Orbis/Accor Hotels. It will be located in close proximity to three special economic zones and targeted at both tourists and businesspeople visiting the Lower Silesia region, said Radosław Naskręt, the president of the management board at Ibis Bolesławiec. Globally, there are now a combined 320 operating ibis Styles-branded hotels in 24 countries, which offer a total of almost 30,000 rooms.