An OH KINO multi-screen cinema will open in the Arkady Wrocławskie shopping center in downtown Wrocław on October 26. The multiplex will feature ten screens and will be the second cinema of the chain with the first one located in Mysłowice in Silesia. The Arkady Wrocławskie mall, which is owned by LC Corp, was opened for business in 2007 and comprises almost 30,000 sqm of retail space. The shopping center until recently housed a multi-screen cinema operated by Multikino.