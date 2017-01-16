New president of PZU TFI from April 1

January 16, 2017 Poland AM

 Marcin Adamczyk will become president of PZU TFI from April 1 this year it was announced today. Additionally, Cezary Iwanski will be appointed to the board as of February 15, the company reported. Marcin Adamczyk is an expert in the area of ​​investment, and has spent most of his career abroad in London, Geneva and…

