The recently adopted R&D write-off will save entrepreneurs some PLN 1 billion, Science and Higher Education Minister Piotr Dardziński told Radio TOK FM. The new law was passed on October 10. The bill could come into force by the end of 2017, which would mean that “starting January 1, 2018, Polish businessmen could use R&D write-offs of 100 percent, and in some cases even of 150 percent. … In optimal cases, entrepreneurs could pay even 10-15 percent less tax,” he said.