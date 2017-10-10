New Ronson CEO to be appointed in November

The supervisory board of Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Ronson has recommended that Nir Netzer be appointed as the new CEO of the company. The candidate is to be officially approved during an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, which is scheduled to take place on November 20. The current CEO of Ronson, Tomasz Łapiński, tendered his resignation last month. Since 2009, Netzer has served as the CEO of Israel’s DEN Financial Consultancy. In the years 2008-2009, he was the head of G.H. East Europe Limited, an international developer with offices in Poland and Romania. Established in 2000, Ronson has in its portfolio residential projects in Warsaw, Poznań, Wrocław and Szczecin.