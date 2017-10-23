New tenant at MLP Poznań logistics park

Developer MLP Group is now developing 3,500 sqm of warehouse space within its MLP Poznań logistics park in western Poland for bathroom accessories retailer Łazienkaplus.pl. The tenant is expected to move into its new premises in late March 2018 with the transaction having been brokered by Axi Immo. Located at Koninko, 16 kilometers from the city center of Poznań, MLP Poznań is being built on 19 hectares of land and will comprise a total of 86,200 sqm of warehouse and light industrial space when fully developed.