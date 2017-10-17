New tenant in Astoria Premium Offices in Warsaw

Image: Strabag Real Estate

A residential investor whose name has not been revealed has leased almost 1,400 sqm of space in Astoria Premium Offices in downtown Warsaw and will occupy an entire floor in the building. The tenant will move into its new premises by the end of 2017. As a result of the transaction, the office space in the property is now more than 70 percent leased out. According to Barbara Harrer, the project manager for Astoria Premium Offices at Strabag Real Estate, the developer of the building, the commercialization level is likely to reach nearly 100 percent later this year. Astoria Premium Offices comprises over 18,000 sqm of office space and 900 sqm of retail area.