New tenant in D48 building in Warsaw

Image: Penta Investments

Investor Penta Investments has signed technology company Gemius for its recently opened D48 office building in Warsaw. The tenant has leased 1,900 sqm in the property. Savills and BNP Paribas Real Estate Poland represented Penta Investments and Gemius in the lease negotiations respectively. Located at the intersection of ul. Domaniewska and ul. Postępu in the Służewiec business area of the Polish capital, the D48 building comprises over 26,000 sqm of office space. It is the first office project to have been completed by Penta Investments in Poland with the value of the investment having amounted to approximately €48 million.