New tenant in Wołoska 24 building in Warsaw

Image: Ghelamco Poland

Developer Ghelamco Poland has signed fashion brand Simple Creative Products for its Wołoska 24 office building in Warsaw. The tenant, who was represented by Colliers International in the lease negotiations, has leased a total of 2,100 sqm of office and retail space in the property and will move into its new premises in January next year. Located in the Służewiec business area of the Mokotów district of the Polish capital, the Wołoska 24 building comprises 21,400 sqm of office space on eleven floors and 1,100 sqm of retail and service area on the ground floor.