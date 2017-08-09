New tenant leases 3,200 sqm in Warsaw Spire complex

Image: JLL

Investment management and pension services provider Hargreaves Lansdown is opening a new technology center in Warsaw. The company has leased approximately 3,200 sqm of office space in the Warsaw Spire complex in the Wola district of the city, which was developed by Ghelamco. It is expected to move into its new premises towards the end of this year. JLL, also one of the tenants in Warsaw Spire, advised Hargreaves Lansdown during the lease negotiations. The real estate services firm has also subleased to its client (on a temporary basis) part of the space it occupies in the property. The Warsaw Spire complex is located near the Rondo Daszyńskiego subway stop and consists of a 220-meter skyscraper and two lower, 55-meter buildings. It offers a total of 109,000 sqm of space.