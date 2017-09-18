New tenant to occupy almost 10,000 sqm at MLP Pruszków II

Logistics operator cargo-partner has leased 8,000 sqm of warehouse space at the MLP Pruszków II logistics center near Warsaw. Developer MLP Group, the owner of the complex, will also build a 1,300-sqm office building within the center, which will serve as the new headquarters of the company. The project is scheduled to be completed in the third quarter of next year with cargo-partner having reserved the option to take up an additional 3,000 sqm of warehouse space in the location in the future. The MLP Pruszków II logistics center is expected to comprise 285,000 sqm of space when fully developed.