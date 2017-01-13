Newag gets another big contract to supply trains

Rolling stock and train manufacturer Newag entered into an agreement with Lower Silesia Railways to supply several electrical support units for public trams and trains, with a value amounting to PLN 216.7 million net, the company said in a press release on Friday. “The subject of the contract is the delivery by the company of…
Related Posts
-
2017 looking better for production and s...December 1, 2016
-
Newag debuts new trains in Kraków region...November 28, 2016
-
PKP hopes to operate Pendolino in neighb...November 9, 2016
-
Newag posts PLN 220 mln sales in H1...September 20, 2016