Nextbike Polska to enter NewConnect

Shareholders of public bike sharing operator Nextbike Polska have approved the plan to float the company on the WSE, small-cap alternative market NewConnect, the company said in a market filing. The IPO is planned for the H1/H2 turn. “This is the next milestone in company’s development, which confirms company’s organizational maturity, very good perspectives and…
Related Posts
-
NewConnect excludes 6 companies...April 2, 2017
-
M-Trans sets NewConnect listing date...March 29, 2017
-
First debut on the New Connect to take p...January 4, 2017
-
Nextbike pedalling rapidly into 2017...December 16, 2016