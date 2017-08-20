Nextbike to debut on NewConnect on Wednesday

August 20, 2017 Poland AM

Public bike sharing operator Nextbike Polska will debut on NewConnect on Wednesday, August 23, the company said. At the end of June, the company announced that it had entered into agreements with investors to sell 51,000 C worth PLN 6 million, implying a PLN 126 million valuation of the company. Nextbike Polska, a subsidiary of…

