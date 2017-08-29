NNR Global Logistics expands in SEGRO’s Nadarzyn park

Image: SEGRO

Logistics company NNR Global Logistics has almost doubled the amount of space it occupies in the SEGRO Logistics Park Warsaw, Nadarzyn near the Polish capital and moved to a different building within the complex. The tenant has leased more than 4,000 sqm of warehouse space in the BREEAM-certified building “C,” which according to SEGRO is the greenest warehouse in Poland. As a result of the transaction, the space in the building is now fully leased out. The SEGRO Logistics Park Warsaw, Nadarzyn complex currently comprises over 90,000 sqm of space. The park has a total development potential of more than 150,000 sqm.