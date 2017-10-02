No more renewable energy auctions this year – URE

Poland will not organize further auctions for electricity from renewable sources this year, energy market regulator URE said, citing new regulations from the Energy Ministry, which regulates the maximum quantity, value, and order of such auctions. “According to the provisions of the aforementioned legal acts, there will be no further auctions for the sale of…
