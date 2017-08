No offers have been made during the first tranche of the buyback tender announced by Impera Capital, the company said in a market filing. Back in July, the private equity fund majority shareholders announced the plan to buy 940k of its shares for PLN 1.5 apiece in the first tranche of its buyback program. The…



