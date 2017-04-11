Nowoczesna suspends 3 MPs linked with the move to PO

April 11, 2017 Poland AM

Three Nowoczesna MPs, Joanna Augustynowska, Marta Golbik i Grzegorz Furgo have been suspended by the grouping, following reports in various media that they will leave the party and join Civic Platform (PO). “The situation required our reaction. We’ve decided the MPs to declare whether they’re staying with us or leaving. After not receiving any response…

