Number of bankruptcies in Q1-3 grew by 14% y/y – Coface

The number of bankruptcies and restructurings in the first three quarters of 2017 amounted to 635, which is 14 percent more than last year, according to a report by Coface. Due to changes to the law, which made implementing restructuring processes to avoid bankruptcies easier, the number of companies that decided to go that route…
