Number of cell phone users up 7.2% y.y in September

October 24, 2017 Poland AM

The number of cell phone subscribers (and pre-paid users) amounted to 52.2 million at the end of September and was 7.2 percent lower than in September 2016, and 4.8 percent lower than at the end of December 2016, GUS stated. The number of subscribers increased by 7.6 percent y/y to reach 33.8 million, while the…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts