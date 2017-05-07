Number of new car registrations grows in April

Poland’s new passenger car and van registrations rose by 14.37 percent year-on-year in April, report by market researcher Samar showed. New registrations totaled 44,343, which was down 20.14 percent from March. The y/y number has been growing for 23 consecutive months. The number of passenger cars and vans registered in Poland in March amounted to…
Related Posts
-
New car registrations up by 20% y/y in Q...May 5, 2017
-
March with the highest number of new car...April 5, 2017
-
Poland’s new car registrations ris...February 5, 2017
-
Car registration down by 12.9%...March 17, 2015