Tourism grows 6.7% y/y in H1 2017 – GUS

In the first six months of 2017, a total of 14.2 million people stayed in hospitality facilities in Poland, including 2.9 million foreigners, GUS informed. The number of tourists in total increased by 6.7 percent compared to the corresponding period of last year. The majority of tourists stayed in hotel facilities (77.5 percent, 11 million…
