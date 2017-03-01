Octava to acquire office and retail portfolio from BPH FIZ

The Octava FIZAN fund is now in the process of acquiring a portfolio of a total of eleven office and retail assets – including Centrum Krakowska 61, Renaissance Tower and Eureka Park in Warsaw, and Onyx in Kraków – from two BPH FIZ funds. Savills is advising the buyer on the transaction, which is expected to be finalized by the end of the first half of the year. The exact value of the deal has not been disclosed; however, it is estimated to much exceed €100 million.