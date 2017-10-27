OECD and EC: Polish universities support innovation, but rely too much on EU funds

Image : shutterstock

Polish universities are fostering innovativeness and are involved in creating partnerships with the business environment, however they rely too much on EU funds in offering entrepreneurship programs, according to a report prepared by OECD and the European Commission. The trend of stimulating innovation and entrepreneurship over the past decade is “promising.” Despite being offered as extracurricular courses, entrepreneurship programs are very popular with students. They should however be more interdisciplinary, the report stated.

The report also pointed to the need for more institutional partnerships between business and universities, as currently partnerships are created mainly based on personal connections. Polish universities should also become more international, by participating in employee exchange programs.