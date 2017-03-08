OECD CLI falls in January

The Composite Leading Indicator (CLI) for Poland fell by 0.53 percent y/y, and increased by 0.06 percent m/m points amounting to to 100.07 points in January, according to data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The composite leading indicator (CLI) is designed to provide early signals of turning points in business cycles showing fluctuations in economic activity around its long term potential level. CLIs show short-term economic movement in qualitative rather than quantitative terms. The 100 point level is the long-term average indicator.