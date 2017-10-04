OFE net assets value drops by 0.3% in September

The net assets of the Polish private pension fund (OFE) amounted to some PLN 181.07 billion in September, a 0.3 percent month-on-month increase, according to a report issued by researcher Analizy Online. “Lower sentiment on the domestic equity markets had to affect the funds results in September. Still, thanks to good previous months, since the…
Related Posts
-
Morawiecki still hopes for OFE reform to...September 26, 2017
-
OFE reform to be put on hold – media...September 25, 2017
-
OFE reform still at standstill...September 20, 2017
-
OFE to transfer PLN 7.74 bln to ZUS in 2...August 30, 2017