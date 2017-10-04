OFE net assets value drops by 0.3% in September

October 4, 2017 Poland AM

The net assets of the Polish private pension fund (OFE) amounted to some PLN 181.07 billion in September, a 0.3 percent month-on-month increase, according to a report issued by researcher Analizy Online. “Lower sentiment on the domestic equity markets had to affect the funds results in September. Still, thanks to good previous months, since the…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts