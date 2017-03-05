OFE net assets value grew by 4.2% in February

March 5, 2017 Poland AM

The net assets of the Polish private pension fund (OFE) amounted to some PLN 167.5 billion in February, an increase of 4.2 percent month-on-month, according to a report issued by researcher Analizy Online. The 12-month results of all OFEs exceeded 20 percent. “The average result for February stood at 4.2 percent increase. It’s a third…

