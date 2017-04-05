OFE net assets value inch up in March

The net assets of the Polish private pension fund (OFE) amounted to some PLN 167.6 billion in March, an increase of 0.1 percent month-on-month, according to a report issued by researcher Analizy Online. Thanks to good results in the first two months of the year, for Q1, assets of all OFEs combined grew by PLN…
