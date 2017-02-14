OFE pension funds to be dissolved in 2018 – Morawiecki

Deputy PM Mateusz Morawiecki said that Poland will implement its planned restructuring of OFE pension funds in 2018, effectively dissolving them. Under the plan announced back in 2016 by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) government, 25 percent of OFE assets will be transferred to the state-owned Demographic Reserve Fund managed by the Polish Development…
