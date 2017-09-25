OFE reform to be put on hold – media

According to Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily, works on the OFE pension funds reform have been suspended as Deputy PM Mateusz Morawiecki and Labor Minister Elżbieta Rafalska, couldn’t come to an agreement regarding its details. Morawiecki wanted to move 25 percent of OFE assets to the state-owned Demographic Reserve Fund managed by the Polish Development Fund,…
