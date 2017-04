Private pension funds OFE achieved 17.56 percent weighted average rate of return in the one-year period ending March 31, 2017, financial market regulator KNF said. The best performer was MetLife OFE with 19.51 percent return rate, followed by Pekao OFE (19.36 percent) and PKO BP Bankowy OFE (18.80 percent). Aegon OFE had the lowest rate of the return of 14.21 percent.

For the last three-year period, the weighted average return rate was 12.19 percent.