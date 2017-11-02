Olivia Six with BREEAM Excellent certification

Image: Olivia Business Centre

Olivia Six, part of the Olivia Business Centre office complex in Gdańsk, has been granted a BREEAM certificate for energy efficiency and environmental performance at the “Excellent” level and has become one of the most sustainable office buildings in northern Poland. Olivia Six features 15 above-ground floors and comprises over 17,000 sqm of office space. The building was designed by the BJK Architekci architectural studio with Sweco Consulting having supported the certification process.