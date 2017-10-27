Online ad market grows 7.7% y/y in Q3 – PwC

Online advertising spending in Poland increased by 7.7 percent y/y in the first six months of 2017, reaching PLN 1.858 billion, according to a study conducted by PwC for industry association IAB Polska. The industries with the highest share in online advertising market were retail (18 percent), automotive (11 percent), telecoms (8 percent), finance (7…
Related Posts
-
PwC: VAT gap to drop to PLN 39 bln in 20...October 19, 2017
-
WSE with 3rd most IPOs in Europe –...October 9, 2017
-
Polish media and entertainment sector to...September 19, 2017
-
Poles use ad blocking software the most...August 13, 2017