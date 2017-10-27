Online ad market grows 7.7% y/y in Q3 – PwC

October 27, 2017 Poland AM

Online advertising spending in Poland increased by 7.7 percent y/y in the first six months of 2017, reaching PLN 1.858 billion, according to a study conducted by PwC for industry association IAB Polska. The industries with the highest share in online advertising market were retail (18 percent), automotive (11 percent), telecoms (8 percent), finance (7…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts