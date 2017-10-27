Online banking on the rise – report

The number of individual clients with access to internet banking stood at 34.6 million at the end of Q2 2017, marking a 9.77 percent growth y/y, according to Polish Bank Association (ZBP). The number of active clients grew by 3.8 percent y/y to reach 15.8 million. In Q2, the number of card transactions increased by…
