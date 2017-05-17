Only Orange complies with EC rules on abolishing roaming fees

Polish mobile operators Play and T-Mobile Polska failed to fully eliminate roaming fees, while Polkomtel failed to provide a new tariff plan to the EC by May 15 deadline. Only Orange Polska fully complied with the EC regulations abolishing roaming fees, a source within the European Commission told the Polish Press Agency (PAP). “Play failed…
