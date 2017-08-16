Open Finance with PLN 9.38 mln Q2 loss

WSE-listed financial advisory firm Open Finance recorded a PLN 9.38 million net loss in Q2, compared to a PLN 23.64 million loss the year before. Operating loss amounted to PLN 0.19 million vs. PLN 31.54 million loss a year earlier. Consolidated sales revenues amounted to PLN 90.19 million in Q2 compared to PLN 79.44 million…
