Opole music festival canceled after artists protests

The Opole music festival, one of the Poland’s entertainment staples, has been canceled by the city after numerous artists backed out of the event. Musicians protested when public broadcaster TVP withdrew its invitations to few artists that were deemed “too controversial.” President of Opole, festival host and co-organizer, Arkadiusz Wiśniewski, terminated the contract with TVP,…
Related Posts
-
Constitutional Tribunal deems new media ...December 13, 2016
-
Jacek Kurski to stay as TVP head...October 12, 2016
-
Head of public tv broadcaster dismissed...August 2, 2016
-
TVP extends its cooperation with BBC Wor...June 26, 2016