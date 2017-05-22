Opole music festival canceled after artists protests

The Opole music festival, one of the Poland’s entertainment staples, has been canceled by the city after numerous artists backed out of the event. Musicians protested when public broadcaster TVP withdrew its invitations to few artists that were deemed “too controversial.” President of Opole, festival host and co-organizer, Arkadiusz Wiśniewski, terminated the contract with TVP,…



