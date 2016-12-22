Opposition politicians may occupy Parliament until January

The leader of the largest opposition party in the Polish legislature indicated on Thursday that his MPs may continue their protest until the next sitting of Parliament, after the Christmas Holidays, the Polish press reported. Grzegorz Schetyna, the leader of Civic Platform (PO) said, “We’re discussing it [both with] Nowoczesna [another opposition party] we are…
Related Posts
-
Opposition MPs were not blocked – ...December 22, 2016
-
Polish president announces a reversal on...December 20, 2016
-
Sejm approves free basic bank accounts...October 21, 2016
-
Sejm votes to lift immunity of the head ...October 21, 2016