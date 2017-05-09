Opposition wants to put Macierewicz under scrutiny

Civic Platform (PO) MPs have asked the prosecution to launch an investigation whether the defense minister Antoni Macierewicz overstepped his authority. Opposition accuses the minister of giving the access to classified documents regarding the canceled PLN 13 billion helicopters tender to unauthorized personnel. MPs, who were provided the access to the ministry documents, allege that…
Related Posts
-
Head of Smoleńsk commission resigns afte...April 23, 2017
-
Macierewicz aide resigns in turmoil...April 17, 2017
-
Explosion caused Smoleńsk catastrophe – ...April 10, 2017
-
Poland to leave Eurocorps?March 28, 2017