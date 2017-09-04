Orange announces new strategy. Dividend possible in 2020

September 4, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed telecom Orange Polska forecasts adjusted EBITDA within PLN 2.8-3 billion range this year, and sees it stable for 2018 and growing in subsequent years, the company said in its new strategy for 2017-2020. Revenues should stabilize in 2019 and start increasing in the following years, the company added. “In this way, we aim to…

