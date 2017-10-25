Orange Polska with EBITDA of PLN 776 mln in Q3

Telecom Orange Polska posted EBITDA profit for Q3 at PLN 776 million, higher than the market consensus of PLN 761.3 million. In Q3 2016 the company recorded profit of PLN 831 million. The firm’s revenue in Q3 inched down by 1.3 percent y/y to PLN 2.814 billion. Revenue from mobile communication services in Q3 fell…
