Orange wants to resume roaming charges to some clients

Orange Polska is planning to apply to industry watchdog UKE to resume roaming charges for some of its clients, the company stated. “In Q4 we will still feel the negative impact of the roaming charges [abolished earlier this year], however not as big as in Q3. We are hoping to introduce the charges particularly where roaming is commonly used, e.g. near country borders,” said CFO Maciej Nowohoński. The company wants to re-introduce the charges for people who stays abroad for a period longer than four months and whose connections and transfers are more than 50 percent done via roaming.
