Orbis exercises right to acquire Budapest hotel for €44 mln

January 30, 2017 Poland AM

    A subsidiary of Orbis has exercised the option to acquire a hotel in Budapest for no more than €44 million, Orbis announced in a statement on Monday.   Orbis said that Accor, its majority shareholder, exercised its right of option to buy the hotel “Sofitel Budapest Chain Bridge” located in Budapest.   The…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts