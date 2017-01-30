Orbis exercises right to acquire Budapest hotel for €44 mln

A subsidiary of Orbis has exercised the option to acquire a hotel in Budapest for no more than €44 million, Orbis announced in a statement on Monday. Orbis said that Accor, its majority shareholder, exercised its right of option to buy the hotel “Sofitel Budapest Chain Bridge” located in Budapest. The…
Related Posts
-
New ibis Styles hotel to open in Lower S...December 22, 2016
-
Orbis sells Mrągowo ResortDecember 18, 2016
-
ibis budget hotel to open in Lublin in 2...December 1, 2016
-
Outlook for hotel industry in Poland goo...November 28, 2016