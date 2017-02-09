Orbis launches hotel operations in Bosnia and Herzegovina

WSE-listed hotel operator Orbis signed a franchise deal for a MGallery by Sofitel Tarcin Forest Resort&Spa hotel complex near Sarajevo in Bosnia. The resort has 55 rooms and nine villas.

Orbis expects signing further deals in the region, company’s president, GIlles Clavie said. “Bosnia and Herzegovina, along with other Balkan countries, are places with attractive business possibilities. This hotel confirms our decision to further develop the AccorHotels chain in that part of Europe, that’s why I’m expecting similar deals in the future.”

The complex, located on 35 hectares of land, will launch in September this year.