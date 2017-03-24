Orbis to open combo hotel in Poznań in 2018

Hotel chain Orbis Hotel Group has started the modernization of the Novotel Poznań Centrum hotel in Poznań, which will be turned into a combo hotel combining two brands – ibis and Novotel – under one roof. The ibis Poznań Centrum hotel will occupy the first six stories with its 190 rooms, while the Novotel Poznań Centrum hotel, which will offer 326 rooms, will occupy another nine floors in the building. Orbis previously opened similar projects in Szczecin, Warsaw, Kraków and Wrocław. The modernization scheme in Poznań will cost the company PLN 42 million and is scheduled to be completed in spring next year.